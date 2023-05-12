APC Pleads With Aggrieved Aspirants For National Assembly Leadership Posts

National chairman of the APC, senator Abdullahi Adamu, reportedly pleads all the aggrieved APC aspirants for the leadership position of the national assembly, to exercise patience.

He assured them that the zoning formula adopted by the national working committee in picking its preferred candidates for the principal officers of the national assembly, is not final.

According to Adamu, the final list of APC candidates would emerge after the committee meet with president elect Bola Tinubu.

Adamu gave this indication, while receiving three aspirants for the senate presidency, Orji Uzor Kalu, Sani Musa and Abdul Aziz Yari in Abuja.

The APC chairman said the national working committee would return to the drawing board to address any perceived lopsidedness in the distribution of the national assembly’s principal offices among the six Geo-political zones.

The national working committee last week had allocated the senate president to the south south;

Deputy senate president to the north west, while the house of reps speaker was pickled from north west and deputy speaker from the south east.

The list has caused an uproar in the party as most of the aspirants rejected the zoning formula.