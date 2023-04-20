3,298 Condemned Criminals on Death Row in Nigeria’s Custodial Centres

A total of 3,298 of inmates in Nigeria’s Custodial Centres are on the death row. Spokesman of Nigeria Correctional Service, Abubakar Umar, who made this known, said many of them committed capital offences.

He listed the capital offences as including culpable homicide, armed robbery and terrorism.

Umar who said they constituted about 4.5 per cent of the total inmates in custodial centres, adding that most of them had been on the death row for more than 15 years after conviction.

He blamed their prolonged stay on the death row partly on the reluctance of state governors to sign death warrants for their execution.

According to him, the proliferation of human rights groups and organizations also contributed to the moratorium on the execution of inmates on death rows.

He said that governors who are shy of signing the death warrants are been urged to commute the death sentences.