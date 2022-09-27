Power Restored To Collapsed National Grid

The collapsed national electricity grid which crippled power supply nationwide on Monday, is almost fully restored.

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it started the immediate restoration of the grid which collapsed at 10:51am on Monday.

According to the TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, technicians started the restoration of the affected parts of the collapsed grid by 11:55 am on Monday.

Already, she said the technicians had restored power to grid on the Ikeja West-Egbin-Oke Aro, Kaduna-Kano, Osogbo Ihovbor, Jebba-Osogbo, Benin-Onitsha-Shiroro transmission lines.

She added that power had also been restored to the Benin-Omotosho-Transmission line, assuring that the restoration of power on the grid is almost completed.

Mbah said the grid collapsed due to sudden drop in power frequency along the transmission lines.

According to her, the national control centre at Osogbo is investigating the grid collapse.

The collapse of the grid on Nonday which was the seventh this year, plunged the entire country into blackout for hours.