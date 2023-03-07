Ogun Raises Quarterly Gratuity Payment For Pensioners From N600 Milion To N1 Billion

Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced an increase of quarterly payment of gratuities to Ogun State retired civil servants, to N1 billion.

The N1 billion quarterly payment represents N400 million increase in the N600 million currently being paid by the Abiodun administration.

He announced this at a meeting with pensioners on the administration’s wage bill on Monday, at the June 12 cultural centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Read Also:

The governor further told the pensioners that it was expecting the payment of N280 billion from Federal Government for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of some of the federal roads in the state.

He promised to raise the quarterly payment of the gratuities to between N10 billion and N18 billion after collecting the road rehabilitation fund from Federal Government.

He also announced the increase of the minimum pension from N5,000 to N15,000 monthly to enable the beneficiaries survived the harsh time.