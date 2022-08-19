Ogun Posts Four More Monkey-pox Virus Cases

Ogun State has posted four new confirmed Monkey-pox virus cases.

Two of the new cases were recorded in the Ado Odo/Ota local government area, and one each in Abeokuta South and Abeokuta North.

The new cases, according to the state director of public health, Doctor Festus Soyinka, in a statement issued on Thursday, has raised to seven, the total confirmed Monkey-pox virus cases in the state.

He said that disease surveillance and notification officers of the local governments had undertaken the likely listing and tracing the contacts of the confirmed cases.

The director said the confirmed cases have been on medication in undisclosed hospitals.

