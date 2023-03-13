INEC Says BVAS Reconfiguration Will End On Tuesday, Ahead Of March 11 Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it expects the reconfiguration of its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the march 18 polls, to end Tuesday.

This, according to the electoral agency, would enable it to deploy the BVAS to polling units, ahead of the polls.

INEC spokesman, Festus Okoye who gave this indication on a television programme, said the IReV results portal had so far uploaded results of the February 25, 2023 polls into the results viewing portal.

He faulted the objection of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party to the reconfiguration of the BVAS for the march 18 polls, and their insistence to inspect the BVAS.

furthermore, Okoye said INEC was vested with the powers to regulate the affairs of political parties, and would not allow political parties or their agents to inspect its data base, including the cloud, the results viewing portal, or the brain of BVAS.

According to him, every political party which participated in the February 25 polls had agents who have copies of results declared at the polling units.

The presidential poll petitions tribunal had empowered both the Labour Party and the PDP to inspect all materials used by INEC to conduct the February 25 polls.