If You Come For Me, I Will Come For You – Eniola Badmus

Eniola Badmus a Popular Nigerian actress has taken to Instagram to issue a stern warning to trolls. Eniola, who is a staunch supporter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is one of the celebrities who was dragged online during the elections.

It appears that the actress has had enough as she gave the warning. According to her, anyone who drags or trolls her will not go scot-free as she is ready to retaliate She Wrote:

“Let it be known that if you come for me, I will really come for you. If I don’t reply you doesn’t mean I be mumu, ask around dem go tell you who I be o.”