Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr , Kizz Daniel Nominated For 2023 VGMAs

Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, and Kizz Daniel have all been nominated for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The nominees were unveiled in a ceremony on 18th March 2023 with the Nigerians earning nominations for the Best African Artist Category.

Other Nigerians that made the nomination list includes Omah Lay who was nominated for Best Collaboration for his verse on King Promise’s ‘Ten Toes’, Mayorkun for his contribution on Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ remix, and Yemi Alade for ‘Dumebi’ her collaboration with Mzvee, and BNXN for ‘Better Days’ with Sarkodie.

The 2023 VGAMs will hold on May 13 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

See full nominees list below:

Artist of the Year

Black Sherif

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

King Promise

Camidoh

KiDi

Piesie Esther

Joe Mettle

Most Popular Song of the Year

Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. King Promise & Mayokun

Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif

Black Sherif – Kweku The Traveller

Lasmid – Friday Night

Kelvyn Boy – Down Flat

Gyakie – Something

Wendy Shay – Survivor

KiDi – Blessed ft. Mavado

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie

Record of the Year

King Promise – Yaa Asantewaa ft. Frenna

Adomaa – Beginning Again

Perez Muzik – Hewale Lala

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif

Gyakie – Far Away

Hip Hop Song

Black Sherif – Kweku the Traveler

Amerado – Obiaa Boa

Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif

Malcom Nuna – Benzo

Kwesi Authur – Drama

Medikal – Scarface

New Artist

Lasmid

Djay

Malcom Nuna

Jay Bhad

Ewuraabena

DJ Azonto

Chief One

Album of the Year

Black Sherif – The Villain I Never Was

Sarkodie – Jamz

Gyakie – My Diary

King Promise – 5 Star

Kwesi Authur – Son of Jacob

Joe Mettle – The Kadosh

African Artist

Arya Star

Burna Boy

Asake

Kizz Daniel

Libianca

The Therapist

Rap Performance

Medikal – Scarface

Strongman – Goated

Amerado – Obiaa boa

Lyrical Joe – 5th August 6

Teephlow – 6feet

International Collaboration of the Year

Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. King Promise & Mayokun

KiDi – Touch it ft. Tyga

King Promise – Ten Toes ft. Omah Lay

KiDi – Blessed ft. Mavado

MzVee – Dumebi ft. Yemi Alade

King Promise – Run to You ft. Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa

Sarkodie – Better days ft. Bnxn

Collaboration of the Year

FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew

Sarkodie – Country side ft. Black Sherif

Epixode – Atiaa ft. Kwabena Kwabena

Amerado – Grace ft. Lasmid

DJ Breezy – Abonten ft. Kwesi Authur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod

Bethel Revival Choir ft. Edwin Dadson – Tegbe Tegbe

Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise

Songwriter of the Year

Piesie Esther – Waye me Yie

Black sheriff – Oh Paradise

Perez Muzik – Hewale lala

Fameye – Thank You

Diana Hamilton – My Meditation

Ewurabena – This Far

Highlife Artist

Kofi Kinata

Akwaboa

Kuami Eugene

Abiana

Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist

Black Sherif

Sarkodie

Kwesi Authur

Medikal

Amerado

Strongman

Afrobeats/Afropop Artist

Camidoh

King Promise

Gyakie

KiDi

Wendy Shay

Kelvyn Boy

Reggae/Dancehall Artist

Ras Kuuku

Epixode

Rocky Dawuni

Stonebwoy

Samini

Gospel Artist

Piesie Esther

Joe Mettle

Perez Muzik

Diana Hamilton

Celestine Donkor

MOG Music

Female Vocal Performance

Piesie Esther

Niella

Enuonyam

Cina Soul

Abiana

Adomaa

Male Vocal Performance

Camidoh

Kyei Mensah

Perez Muzik

Stonebwoy

King Promise

Music Video

Black Sherif – Konogo Zongo

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Piesie Esther – Waye me Yie

Stonebwoy – Gidigba

Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise

KiDi – Touch it (Remix) ft. Tyga

Scott Evans – Best Side

Kwabena Kwabena – Afraid to Lose You

Producer of the Year

Mog Beatz

Atown

Phantom

Shadrach Yawson

Guilty Beatz

Kill Beatz

Liquid Beatz

Samnsey

Audio Engineer of the Year

Chopz – Yaa Asantewaa

Qube – Beginning Again

Perez Muzik – Hewale lala

Supa Dups – Therapy

Possigee – Country Side

Altra Nova – Far Away

Reggae/Dancehall Song

Konkara Jahvybz – A Go dey ft. Kelvyn Boy

Ras Kuuku – 33N1

Epixode – Atia

Black Sherif – Don’t Forget Me

Rocky Dawuni – Never Bow Down ft. Blvk H3ro

Maccasio – Eyes on You ft. Stonebwoy

Afropop Song

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Wendy Shay – Survivor

Black Sherif – Oil in y Had

DopeNation – Gboza

King Promise – Ten Toes ft. Omah Lay

Kuami Eugene – Takeaway

KiDi – Blessed ft. Movado

Fameye – Thank You

Afrobeats Song

Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. King Promise & Mayokun

Gyakie – Something

KiDi – Champagne

Djay – Balance It

King Promise – Ginger

FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew

Highlife Song

Epixode – Atia ft. Kwabena Kwabena

AK Songstress – My Proposal

Adina – Adi Dede

Kwesi Authur – Adom

Kelvyn Boy – Down Flat

Kofi Kinaata – Have Mercy

Hiplife Song

Lasmid – Friday Night

Medikal – Stubborn Academy

Jay Bahd – Anadwo

DJ Breezy – Abonten ft. Kwesi Authur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod

Amerado – Grace ft. Lasmid

Kweku Flick – Ewiase

Unsung Artist of the Year