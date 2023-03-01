Armed Policemen Deployed In Abeokuta To Prevent Post Election Violence

Armed policemen have been deployed in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital, in the anticipation of likely violent protests against the just concluded polls.

The policemen were deployed to the office of the state office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other critical facilities in the state capital.

The police units were also deployed to strategic locations in the city on Wednesday, hours after INEC declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of February 25 presidential poll.

The state police commissioner, Frank Mba, who led his men on patrol of Abeokuta, on Wednesday, said the policemen were also deployed to banks and other hot spots in the city to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

The police chief warned residents against any planned protest, saying the police would not condone any act that could breach the peace.

He warned hostile elements that security forces within the state will not tolerate any attempt to break the laws or to cause any kind of breakdown of law and order within the state.