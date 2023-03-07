APC Set Up Legal Team To Defend Tinubu’s Mandate At Presidential Poll Tribunal

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has constituted a 13 member legal team, including 12 senior advocate of Nigeria, to defend president-elect Bola Tinubu at the presidential poll petition tribunal.

Presidential candidates of Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had separately filed petition to challenge the conduct and the outcome of the February 25 presidential poll at the tribunal.

APC national legal adviser, Ahmed El-Mazuriq in a statement said the legal team would be led by chief Lateef Fagbemi.

The legal team includes Lateef Fagbemi (Lead Counsel); Ahmad El-Marzuq (Life Bencher); Sam Ologunorisa;Rotimi Oguneso; Olabisi Syebo; Gbotega Oyewole; Muritala Abdulrasheed; Aliyu Saiki; Tajudeen Oladoja; Pius Akubo; Oluseye Opasanya; Suraju Saida and Kazeem Adeniyi.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, and Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate, who were defeated at the polls have currently challenged the outcome of the election in court, alleging electoral fraud.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Sen. Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, as winner of the election with 8, 794,726 votes.

Abubakar, Tinubu’s closest rival, got 6, 984, 520 votes while Obi polled 6,101, 533 at the election, according to INEC.