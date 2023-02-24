15 African Countries Abstain In UN Vote Against Russia

Fifteen African Countries on Thursday abstained and 28 supported the vote as the UN General Assembly in New York overwhelmingly backed a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.

The resolution called for the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine and a halt to fighting. The measure is not legally binding but holds political weight.

It was backed by 141 nations with 32 abstaining and seven voting against. Almost half of the abstentions were from Africa.

South Africa, Ethiopia, Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Namibia, Central Africa Republic, Congo-Brazzaville, Gabon, Guinea, Mozambique, Sudan, Togo, Uganda and Zimbabwe abstained in the vote.

Read Also:

Eritrea And Mali were the only African countries who voted against.

Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini and Guinea-Bissau did not take part in the voting.

Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana and Kenya were among the african countries who backed the vote.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the resolution which he described as a powerful signal of global support.